Monero (XMR) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $124.22 or 0.01093985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Gate.io. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002273 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 159.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,726,879 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Coinut, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bisq, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Bitlish, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Coinroom, Livecoin, Huobi, Exrates, Crex24, DragonEX, Coinbe, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, Nanex, Ovis, SouthXchange, Kraken, Bitbns, Poloniex, Upbit, BitBay, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, HitBTC, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, B2BX, Binance, Liquid, Instant Bitex, Bittrex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.