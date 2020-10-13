Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.00.

Moody’s stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

