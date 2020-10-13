Morgan Stanley Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $208.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.26. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,967. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $289.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.72. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,505,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

