Morgan Stanley Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $61.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,429. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 59,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

