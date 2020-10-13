Morgan Stanley Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $13.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 49.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

MGNX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,362. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,636. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $35,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $662,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

