Morgan Stanley Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $92.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.73.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $971,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.