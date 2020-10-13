Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $404.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.23.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $360.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.29. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in S&P Global by 161.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

