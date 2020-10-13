Morgan Stanley Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $340.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $332.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $52,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,178.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

