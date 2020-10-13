Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.45. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 79,538 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mountfield Group Company Profile (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

