Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

