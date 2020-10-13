NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

NCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NCR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NCR by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NCR by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

