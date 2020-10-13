Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Analysts

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 292,110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

NVCN stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts predict that Neovasc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.