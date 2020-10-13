Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,189,181 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

