New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.65. New Concept Energy shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4,771 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.94.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 554.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

