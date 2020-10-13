Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lowered by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2,697.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

