NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 107.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.57%.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

