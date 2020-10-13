Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $23,862.93 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,781,546 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

