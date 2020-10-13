Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last week, Newton has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154811 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

