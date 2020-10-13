NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NKE opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

