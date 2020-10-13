NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 4.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

