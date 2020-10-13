Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $21.37 on Monday. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

