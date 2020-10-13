Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Noku has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $2,523.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noku has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01495693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00155276 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

