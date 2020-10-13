Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Msci in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $352.64 on Monday. Msci has a 52-week low of $214.12 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

