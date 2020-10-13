Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $392.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

NOC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.51. 3,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

