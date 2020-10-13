Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

