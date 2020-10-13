Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $49,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $40,045.50. Insiders acquired a total of 3,183 shares of company stock worth $80,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

