Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.51-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.42 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

