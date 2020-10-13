Novacoin Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 79.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $438,145.91 and $863.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,388.66 or 0.99994203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000640 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00142368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020240 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.