NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives $39.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

