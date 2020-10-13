NuShares (NSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2,673.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020630 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

