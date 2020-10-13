Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NQP opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

