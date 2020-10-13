NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $569.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

