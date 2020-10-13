NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,029.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.