Odyssey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165,590.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.84 million and $165,590.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00268647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.01483827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00155014 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

