OmiseGO (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Crex24, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001752 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, BitForex, Coinnest, Tokenomy, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, ABCC, OKEx, Cryptopia, TDAX, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Coinone, Bittrex, Bithumb, Braziliex, Tidex, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Zebpay, COSS, Livecoin, CoinExchange, AirSwap, HitBTC, Binance, FCoin, Huobi, CoinEx, Gate.io, Bancor Network, C2CX, Fatbtc, BigONE, B2BX, Crex24, Mercatox, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Liqui, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Hotbit, IDCM, Coinrail, DragonEX, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, Iquant, IDAX, Upbit, Vebitcoin, DDEX and Ovis. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

