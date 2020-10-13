Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Gap Up to $172.50

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.50, but opened at $185.00. Oncimmune shares last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 150,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $91.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32.

About Oncimmune (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

