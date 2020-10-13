Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) vs. ComF5 International (NASDAQ:CMFV) Critical Analysis

ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ComF5 International and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A Open Text 7.53% 10.54% 4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ComF5 International and Open Text’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Open Text $3.11 billion 3.74 $234.23 million $2.80 15.27

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than ComF5 International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ComF5 International and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Text 1 3 7 0 2.55

Open Text has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Risk & Volatility

ComF5 International has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats ComF5 International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ComF5 International Company Profile

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

