Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

