Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.95. Organovo shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 652 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 57.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 146.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

