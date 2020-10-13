Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) versus Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Critical Review

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

85.6% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orion Engineered Carbons and Flexible Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons 1 0 1 0 2.00 Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.92%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and Flexible Solutions International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons $1.48 billion 0.61 $86.92 million $1.87 7.98 Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 0.98 $1.91 million $0.16 13.69

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Orion Engineered Carbons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons 3.53% 43.99% 5.90% Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91%

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats Flexible Solutions International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.