Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DNNGY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $55.75 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

