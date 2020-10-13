Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OM. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:OM opened at $43.83 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

