Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $43.83 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.