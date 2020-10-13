Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OM opened at $43.83 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

