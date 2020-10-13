Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OM opened at $43.83 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

