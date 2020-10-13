Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $14.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,654. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.