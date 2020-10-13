Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

