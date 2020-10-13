Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total transaction of $20,659,369.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $352.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

