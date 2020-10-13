Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $845,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $128,125,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 381.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

