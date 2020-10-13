Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Shares of CB opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

